Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 20,550 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 75.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,550 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 915.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 967.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XOP opened at $94.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.24. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $100.07.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.