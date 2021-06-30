Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 30,876 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 72.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,653 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 30,876 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in General Motors by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,975 shares of company stock valued at $17,317,617 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $58.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $85.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.67. General Motors has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GM. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

