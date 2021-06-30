Questor Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Short Interest Update

Questor Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Questor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Questor Technology from C$2.15 to C$1.80 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Questor Technology stock opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55. Questor Technology has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $2.78.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and internationally. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

