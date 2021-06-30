Quilter Plc Acquires 2,711 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $67.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.99. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GILD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

