Quilter Plc Acquires 3,352 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 30.6% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of CEF stock opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

