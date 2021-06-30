Quilter Plc Has $1.91 Million Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Roku by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $6,875,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its position in Roku by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 44,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROKU opened at $440.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $348.59. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.88 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72. The stock has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 572.06 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.58.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.60, for a total value of $9,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,640,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 251,775 shares of company stock valued at $85,868,801. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

