Quilter Plc Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 304.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLK opened at $873.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $856.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $531.39 and a 1 year high of $890.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $893.83.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

