Quilter Plc Invests $2.13 Million in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EAT opened at $60.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3,025.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $20.72 and a one year high of $78.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.86.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

EAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $7,266,555.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,920,120.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $97,060.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,189.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,303 shares of company stock valued at $9,903,460. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

