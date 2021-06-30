Quilter Plc Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,050 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000. Quilter Plc owned about 0.05% of Matador Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Northland Securities began coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

MTDR stock opened at $35.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.36. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 4.82.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 87.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,076. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

