Quilter Plc Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Quilter Plc bought a new position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Murphy Oil by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 123,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 29,360 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 197,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 113,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $91,167.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,105.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,566 shares of company stock valued at $775,162. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MUR stock opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $25.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 3.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.00%.

MUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.82.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

