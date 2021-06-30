Quilter Plc Reduces Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Quilter Plc cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,319 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,266,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,957,000 after buying an additional 9,189 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 88,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $350,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 186,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.1% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

BMY opened at $66.27 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $67.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.62. The firm has a market cap of $147.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

