Quilter Plc Sells 841 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Quilter Plc cut its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RY. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 192,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,336 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,547,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,548,000 after purchasing an additional 892,816 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

RY opened at $101.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.67. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $66.70 and a 12-month high of $104.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $144.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.8915 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.17%.

RY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.11.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

