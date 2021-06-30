Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,153,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,950 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 2.49% of Radware worth $30,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDWR. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Radware by 5,510.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 52,980.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Radware during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Radware during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Radware alerts:

Shares of Radware stock opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. Radware Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.86, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.12.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. Radware had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.