Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Short Interest Update

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

RADLY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,740. Raia Drogasil has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $7.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08.

About Raia Drogasil

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated a network of 2,223 drug stores in 23 Brazilian states. It also markets its goods through telesales and its three call centers in the states of SÃ£o Paulo and Tocantins.

