Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Short Interest Update

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
RADLY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,740. Raia Drogasil has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $7.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08.
About Raia Drogasil
