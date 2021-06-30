Raise 1-Day Volume Tops $20.00 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Raise coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raise has a market cap of $54,820.06 and $20.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Raise has traded down 63% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00055078 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00019544 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.69 or 0.00714038 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,660.72 or 0.07639488 BTC.

About Raise

Raise (CRYPTO:RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

