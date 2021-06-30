Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Short Interest Down 84.0% in June

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 84.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAND opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 22.59, a quick ratio of 22.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $43.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.52. Rand Capital has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter. Rand Capital had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 239.52%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st.

Rand Capital Company Profile

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

