Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) vs. Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Critical Comparison

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) and Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Randstad and Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Randstad 2.01% 11.70% 5.47% Hikma Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Randstad and Hikma Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Randstad 2 3 5 0 2.30 Hikma Pharmaceuticals 0 1 5 0 2.83

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Randstad shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Randstad has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Randstad and Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Randstad $23.66 billion 0.61 $347.26 million $1.46 26.67 Hikma Pharmaceuticals $2.21 billion 3.62 $486.00 million N/A N/A

Hikma Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Randstad.

Summary

Randstad beats Hikma Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments. In addition, it recruits experienced staff for managerial and professional roles in a range of sectors and disciplines, including IT, engineering, finance and accounting, healthcare, HR, education, legal, and marketing and communications. Further, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition. It has operations in North America, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Iberia, other European countries, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Randstad Holding NV and changed its name to Randstad N.V. in April 2018. Randstad N.V. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and sells oral and other non-injectable generic products for the retail market. The Branded segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells branded generics and in-licensed products to retail and hospital markets. The company offers its products in various therapeutic areas, including anti-infective, cardiovascular, central nervous system, diabetes, oncology, pain management, anesthetic, sedative, and respiratory. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

