Rathbone Brothers plc Acquires New Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Cummins by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.70.

Cummins stock opened at $239.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $254.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.75 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.33%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

