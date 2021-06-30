Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 1,800 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Rathbone Brothers plc reduced its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,586,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,966,000 after acquiring an additional 182,964 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,351,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 320,436 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 26.1% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 33,532,930 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $223,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 11.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,310,855 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,282 shares during the last quarter. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 31.69%. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

KGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities cut their target price on Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.54.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Recommended Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.