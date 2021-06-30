Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 334 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Rathbone Brothers plc decreased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 21.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 23,950.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 42.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 11,224 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 29.1% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 277.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.07.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.50, for a total transaction of $29,755,465.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 228,194 shares of company stock valued at $77,984,818 over the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $394.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $116.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of -1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $333.34. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.