Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 50 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rathbone Brothers plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $354.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $336.00. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $242.58 and a one year high of $355.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

