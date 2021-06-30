Ready Capital Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 10,770 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,174% compared to the typical daily volume of 252 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.68.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 47.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ready Capital will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.69%. This is an increase from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.35%.

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,953 shares in the company, valued at $368,177.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea Petro bought 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $67,355.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $795,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,540,000 after buying an additional 152,116 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ready Capital by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.