Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) Trading Down 1.5% Over Last Week

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. During the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market cap of $7.87 million and $28,181.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be bought for approximately $1.34 or 0.00003858 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.75 or 0.00212237 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001905 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000075 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.80 or 0.00658457 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

