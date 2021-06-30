Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Carriage Services (CSV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Carriage Services (NYSE: CSV):

6/22/2021 – Carriage Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Carriage Services, Inc. is a leading provider of death care services and products in the United States. Carriage provides a complete range of services relating to funerals, burials and cremations, including the use of funeral homes and motor vehicles, the performance of cemetery interment services and the management and maintenance of cemetery grounds. They also sell related products and merchandise including caskets, burial vaults, garments, cemetery interment rights, stone and bronze memorials, as well as other items. “

6/15/2021 – Carriage Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Carriage Services, Inc. is a leading provider of death care services and products in the United States. Carriage provides a complete range of services relating to funerals, burials and cremations, including the use of funeral homes and motor vehicles, the performance of cemetery interment services and the management and maintenance of cemetery grounds. They also sell related products and merchandise including caskets, burial vaults, garments, cemetery interment rights, stone and bronze memorials, as well as other items. “

6/14/2021 – Carriage Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Carriage Services, Inc. is a leading provider of death care services and products in the United States. Carriage provides a complete range of services relating to funerals, burials and cremations, including the use of funeral homes and motor vehicles, the performance of cemetery interment services and the management and maintenance of cemetery grounds. They also sell related products and merchandise including caskets, burial vaults, garments, cemetery interment rights, stone and bronze memorials, as well as other items. “

6/9/2021 – Carriage Services is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Carriage Services is now covered by analysts at Roth Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CSV traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,272. The company has a market cap of $669.11 million, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Carriage Services, Inc. has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $39.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.73.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $96.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.00 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 9.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

In related news, insider Steven D. Metzger acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.19 per share, with a total value of $38,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,941.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $1,174,583.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,730 in the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSV. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Carriage Services by 8,605.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Carriage Services by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

