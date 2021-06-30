Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. Declares Dividend of $0.61 (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.6082 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

RDEIY opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.76. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $10.51.

RDEIY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,468 kilometers; and has 93,545 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

