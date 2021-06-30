ReddCoin Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $50.14 million and $149,287.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,364.55 or 1.00063586 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00032835 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.07 or 0.00396225 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $290.08 or 0.00844654 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007750 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.78 or 0.00398289 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006038 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00054463 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

