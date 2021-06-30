RedFOX Labs Reaches Market Cap of $72.25 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $72.25 million and approximately $512,250.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0551 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.28 or 0.00360525 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00145715 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.65 or 0.00191814 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007361 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003891 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

