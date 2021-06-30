Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 491,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,341 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.21% of Regal Beloit worth $70,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

RBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

In other news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $709,268.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,193.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $439,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $648,858.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $132.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regal Beloit Co. has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $159.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.03 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

