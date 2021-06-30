Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,436,290,000 after buying an additional 728,261 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $982,831,000 after acquiring an additional 313,907 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,590,000 after purchasing an additional 23,271 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,743,000 after purchasing an additional 767,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $506,839,000. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $545.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $511.13. The stock has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $1,144,116.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,184 shares of company stock worth $44,804,222 in the last quarter. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $703.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.58.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

