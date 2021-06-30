Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $1,144,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,173.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,804,222 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $13.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $559.29. The stock had a trading volume of 18,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $511.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $703.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.58.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

