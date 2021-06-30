REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Gap Up to $38.44

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.44, but opened at $40.04. REGENXBIO shares last traded at $38.18, with a volume of 129 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.21.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 77.89%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.97 million. Analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $180,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,425,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,500,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,415,000 after purchasing an additional 899,513 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,304,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,030,000 after purchasing an additional 870,668 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 580.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 906,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,914,000 after purchasing an additional 773,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,189,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,340,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,828,000 after purchasing an additional 216,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

