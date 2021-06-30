Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Receives Hold Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relx currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of RLXXF opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. Relx has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.64.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.