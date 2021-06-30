Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.
Shares of RELX opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.57. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.
About Relx
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.
