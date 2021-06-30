Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of RELX opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.57. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Relx by 847.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Relx during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 4.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

