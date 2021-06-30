Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,508,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 436,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.53% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $26,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 16,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

MNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Monmouth Real Estate Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.95. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.86.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 59.97% and a return on equity of 18.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

