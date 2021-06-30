Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 64,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.18% of Anika Therapeutics worth $30,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANIK. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 164.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 567.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,797.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIK opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.21. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.04 and a 1-year high of $48.37.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.39 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

