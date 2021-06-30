Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $27.36 Million Position in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,838,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 98,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Chimerix were worth $27,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chimerix by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,972,000 after buying an additional 706,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chimerix by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,058,000 after buying an additional 330,815 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Chimerix by 2,934.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 299,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 289,412 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Chimerix by 320.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 178,809 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Chimerix by 1,609.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 159,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 149,879 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.24. Chimerix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 2,344.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CMRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Chimerix in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

In other Chimerix news, Director Fred A. Middleton acquired 6,950 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $54,418.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 200,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,486.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

See Also: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.