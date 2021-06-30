Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $28.45 Million Stock Holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,308,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 130,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in RadNet were worth $28,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in RadNet by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 174,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in RadNet by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in RadNet by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at about $717,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RadNet by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 78,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on RDNT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.95 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.34. RadNet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $36.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $315.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.07 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 18,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $492,791.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence L. Levitt purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 191,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,586. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

