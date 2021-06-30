Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 203,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.69% of Teradata worth $29,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 48,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,145,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,151,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth $1,155,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth $2,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $352,758.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,659.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $191,597.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,107 shares in the company, valued at $13,078,580.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

NYSE TDC opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 507.45, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.95. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.36 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 0.74%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

