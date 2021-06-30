Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,119,039 Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,292,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,119,039 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Angi were worth $29,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the first quarter worth $128,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Angi during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Angi during the first quarter valued at $199,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Angi by 11.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Angi by 72.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 145,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 61,431 shares in the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Angi Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.24.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 271,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANGI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Angi in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Angi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

Angi Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

