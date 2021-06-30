Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 51,500 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 641,369 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 51,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.28% of Orthofix Medical worth $27,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter worth $12,155,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,261,145 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $141,371,000 after acquiring an additional 172,290 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 42.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 573,671 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $24,869,000 after acquiring an additional 171,618 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at $5,110,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $4,298,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of OFIX opened at $40.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $784.90 million, a P/E ratio of -26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.04. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $48.50.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.40 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

