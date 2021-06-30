Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 699,449 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,073,868 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 699,449 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $28,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 707,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 353,296 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,448,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 31,031 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $712,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,081,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,906,000 after purchasing an additional 451,094 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,482 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 95,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $569.23 million, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.16.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $359.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.70 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 1.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,400.00%.

In related news, Director Ratta Ralph M. Della, Jr. acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $50,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,162.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

