Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,287,500 shares, an increase of 294.4% from the May 31st total of 1,594,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 546.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RNECF traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.79. The company had a trading volume of 32,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,155. Renesas Electronics has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $13.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00.
Renesas Electronics Company Profile
