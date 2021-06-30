Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,287,500 shares, an increase of 294.4% from the May 31st total of 1,594,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 546.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNECF traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.79. The company had a trading volume of 32,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,155. Renesas Electronics has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $13.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00.

Get Renesas Electronics alerts:

Renesas Electronics Company Profile

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, North America, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Renesas Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renesas Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.