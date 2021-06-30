Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 780,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 183,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.76% of Renewable Energy Group worth $51,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 9,786 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,020,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $122,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,794. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on REGI shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $62.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.74. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

