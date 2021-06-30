Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Analysts at Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Research Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

RSSS opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $71.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.00 and a beta of 0.47. Research Solutions has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $2.95.

In other Research Solutions news, CTO Marc Nissan sold 33,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $81,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 519,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,631.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 73,528 shares of company stock valued at $178,408 over the last three months. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in Research Solutions by 19,444.6% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,934,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 1,925,014 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Research Solutions in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Research Solutions in the first quarter worth about $170,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Research Solutions by 1,201.3% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 372,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Research Solutions in the first quarter worth about $185,000. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

