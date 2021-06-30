Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Raised to $86.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 33.48% from the company’s current price.

QSR has been the subject of several other reports. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.94.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $64.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $51.12 and a 1-year high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $19,227,308.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,602.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $621,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,300,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 407,836 shares of company stock worth $27,899,495. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 23.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9.0% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 832,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,105,000 after purchasing an additional 68,792 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 40.8% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 535,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,788,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 165.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 221,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,131,000 after purchasing an additional 138,164 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

