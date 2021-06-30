Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ROIC traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $17.66. 692,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,932. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.53.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 2.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 41.90%.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 528,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,381,000 after acquiring an additional 140,951 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 823,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,071,000 after acquiring an additional 11,874 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,568,000 after acquiring an additional 26,407 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $698,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

