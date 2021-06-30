Reviewing Fusion Acquisition (NYSE:FUSE) and LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

Fusion Acquisition (NYSE:FUSE) and LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Fusion Acquisition alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fusion Acquisition and LexinFintech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fusion Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A LexinFintech 0 0 5 0 3.00

LexinFintech has a consensus target price of $13.42, suggesting a potential upside of 7.70%. Given LexinFintech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LexinFintech is more favorable than Fusion Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.3% of Fusion Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of LexinFintech shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fusion Acquisition and LexinFintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fusion Acquisition N/A -68.38% -0.97% LexinFintech 16.51% 37.40% 9.51%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fusion Acquisition and LexinFintech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fusion Acquisition N/A N/A -$39.27 million N/A N/A LexinFintech $1.78 billion 1.27 $91.18 million $0.48 25.96

LexinFintech has higher revenue and earnings than Fusion Acquisition.

Summary

LexinFintech beats Fusion Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fusion Acquisition Company Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors. It also matches user loans with diversified funding sources, including individual investors on its Juzi Licai online investment platform, third-party commercial banks, consumer finance companies, institutional funding partners, investors of its asset-backed securities, and other licensed financial institutions. In addition, the company offers technical support and consulting services; Software development services; and financial technology services. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.