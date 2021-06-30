Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

RVMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Sunday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolution Medicines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

RVMD stock opened at $31.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 2.06. Revolution Medicines has a 1 year low of $21.17 and a 1 year high of $56.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.98.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 302.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 378,117 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $11,419,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Svennilson sold 18,215 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $849,729.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,088.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 637,313 shares of company stock worth $21,084,620.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $1,165,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $459,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,943,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,027,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.