Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) COO David Pujades Sells 17,900 Shares

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) COO David Pujades sold 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,252,105.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,387.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Pujades also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, David Pujades sold 13,425 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $869,671.50.

On Thursday, June 17th, David Pujades sold 13,425 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $804,023.25.

Revolve Group stock opened at $70.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.05, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.38. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $72.44.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RVLV shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 92.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 411,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 197,797 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 142,799 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the first quarter valued at about $382,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

