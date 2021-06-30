Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 353.1% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 63,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

RZLT has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Rezolute from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Get Rezolute alerts:

RZLT stock opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.46. Rezolute has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $33.50.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.34. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rezolute will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RZLT. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the fourth quarter worth $14,533,000. Caxton Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the fourth quarter worth $5,087,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the fourth quarter worth $4,005,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the first quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rezolute by 2.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 312,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare and metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.